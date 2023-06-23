The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are this morning's top headlines.

Husker Athletics under president

The responsibility for directing the future of Husker Athletics now rests in Varner Hall.

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Thursday revised its bylaws to move oversight and big-picture planning for the athletic department from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln chancellor's office to NU President Ted Carter's office.

The move also puts the eight members of the Board of Regents one step closer to the decision-making process in Husker Athletics. It passed unanimously.

Vintage car events

If you saw a few dozen vintage cars cruising down the highway on Thursday, don’t worry, you didn’t jump back into the 1900s.

On Thursday morning, dozens of classic cars and hot rods left the Museum of American Speed for a 180-mile ride through Southeast Nebraska. The road tour is part of the International Speedsters Trials and Reunion weekend hosted by Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed.

The events continue into today with a Hill Climb from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 6200 West Fletcher Ave. On Saturday, the reunion ends with a family-friendly Cars & Coffee gathering from 8 a.m. to noon at Speedway Motors, 340 Victory Lane.

Donovan Jones joins Huskers

And, the Nebraska football team continued its recruiting surge by adding Donovan Jones from Omaha North High School.

Jones committed to the Huskers on Thursday. The defensive back entered the summer without any Division One offers but had strong showings at recent recruiting camps to garner interest, including Nebraska’s.

“Jones fits the mold Nebraska is looking for. He is dynamic and versatile enough to play any spot in the secondary, something he's already done for Omaha North,” Journal Star sports reporter Luke Mullin writes.

That's it for Friday, June 23.

