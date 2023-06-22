The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

UNL chancellor salary

When the University of Nebraska Board of Regents meets to consider approving a new chancellor for the state's flagship campus, it could also give the administrator a big pay bump over his predecessor.

An amendment to the Board of Regents' agenda for today's meeting, which starts at 9 a.m., includes ratifying the appointment of Rodney D. Bennett to the position of chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

With his hire, regents could agree to pay the new leader a base salary of $720,000 — a 37% increase over the salary paid to Chancellor Ronnie Green, who will retire at the end of the month.

Regents will also consider setting the university's 2023-24 operating budget, approving a 3.5% tuition increase, and approving the sale of alcohol at Volleyball Day.

Grazing Gouda

Lincoln's answer to the charcuterie-board craze is Grazing Gouda, which was founded by Alexis Wingert.

Grazing Gouda handles corporate outings, weddings, showers or any kind of celebration. It also offers its adult Lunchables, an assortment of meats, cheeses, crackers, nuts, fruit and chocolate for $15.

While most of Wingert's business is online, Grazing Gouda is located inside of a Scooter's, which serves as a pickup place for some of her customers.

Her goal is to eventually have a space where she can both make charcuterie boards and also teach classes on how to make them.

Texans heading to Nebraska

And, on the final recruiting weekend before the NCAA’s dead period begins, Nebraska football will once again bring in several Texan recruits for official visits.

Last week, the Huskers got commitments from five of eight visitors.

One visitor who Nebraska is hoping to land is Ernest Campbell, who will be entering his senior season at a Texas high school.

Campbell has been getting to know the Husker staff, especially wide receivers coach Garret McGuire.

“Sometimes I can be a little nervous talking to some coaches, but I’m (really) comfortable with coach McGuire and we’ve been talking a lot lately. Our relationship is really good,” Campbell said.

