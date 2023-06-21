The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are this morning's top headlines.

'Bureaucratic nightmare’

A national immigration law firm has sued the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on behalf of seven immigrants from Mexico, El Salvador, Peru and Nicaragua, alleging unreasonable delays in approving provisional waivers have left them "stuck in a bureaucratic nightmare."

USADefend LLC said the filing of the complaint in U.S. District Court of Nebraska in Lincoln, marks a critical milestone in their efforts to address the "appalling delays" in I-601A waiver processing.

According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, in 2018, the Nebraska Service Center in Lincoln processed the applications within 4½ months but now takes an average of three years and eight months.

The lead attorney said they are deeply concerned about the detrimental impact these delays have on their clients' lives.

Lottery app debuts

A new app will allow Nebraskans to buy lottery tickets online, but it has a unique design that keeps it from running afoul of the state's prohibition on online gambling.

Jackpocket, which bills itself as America's No. 1 lottery app, announced Monday that it has launched in Nebraska. The company said the app allows lottery players to buy tickets for the Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, Pick 3, and Pick 5 games from a mobile phone or other electronic device.

The app essentially acts as a middleman and is not an authorized lottery retailer. so it does not run afoul of the state's prohibition on online gambling.

Jordy Bahl officially a Husker

Jordy Bahl was introduced for the first time as Husker – and she came prepared.

The college softball superstar took the podium wearing a necklace and T-shirt that takes the shape of the state of Nebraska. She also has a tattoo of the state on her bicep.

It’s clear Bahl is happy to be home after she committed to Nebraska last week after two dominant seasons at Oklahoma.

“It’s just started to sink in that this is real. I’m not gonna have to leave home again. I’m going to get to represent it. And so that’s just been a feeling of just happiness, relief, joy and just very excited to be here,” Bahl said.

