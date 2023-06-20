Home sale spurred Ashland development

Cary Morwitzer had been approached by other people in the past about selling her home and land in Ashland, but she had declined those offers until she got one she couldn’t refuse.

Phil Ruhlman, a recently retired Gallup executive, saw the property at U.S. 6 and Silver Street as an ideal spot for the steakhouse he'd always dreamed of owning.

In order to convince Morwitzer to sell, Ruhlman offered up his brother and business partner Matt — a Lincoln contractor — to build her a new house anywhere she wanted in Ashland.

The Ruhlmans would also pay for the move, taxes on the new house as well as a cash settlement. That made Oxbow Crossing a reality, and the 6-acre project will also feature a Bryan Health Physicians Network care center, an event center, a Runza drive-thru location and a meat market.

Sports betting starts Thursday in Lincoln

The long-awaited debut of sports betting in Nebraska is finally here.

WarHorse Casino Lincoln announced Monday that its new sportsbook will open for business on Thursday.

The casino said that customers will be able to place wagers at the sports book window or any of the 10 kiosks placed throughout the facility.

WarHorse is partnering with Kambi Group to provide the sportsbook and has hired Jason Johnston, who had been the sports book manager at BetMGM, to manage its sports betting operation.

NU volleyball snags another recruit

The Nebraska volleyball team is, once again, off to a hot start in a new recruiting cycle.

Teraya Sigler is the Huskers’ third commitment in the 2025 class – and all have pledged since Friday. College coaches could begin having recruiting conversations with 2025 recruits on Thursday.

Sigler is a 6-foot-2 outside hitter from Scottsdale, Arizona. She is considered the nation’s No. 6 recruit by Prep Dig.

Sigler said of her commitment, "This is a dream come true and I'm all smiles for the future."

That’s it for Tuesday, June 20. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at journalstar.com, and we’ll see you back here tomorrow.