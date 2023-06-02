The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Water restrictions

On the heels of one of the driest months in Lincoln’s history – and amid some of the worst drought conditions ever in Lancaster County – city officials are asking residents to restrict watering their lawns to three days a week beginning Friday.

It will be the first time officials have implemented voluntary drought-related water restrictions since 2012 – and drought conditions are worse today than they were a decade ago.

Typically, by this time of the year the aquifers that provide water to Lincoln have been 100% replenished. Today, they’re at 65%, Lincoln’s rainfall levels are half of what they typically are and river flows are at their lowest point since 1956.

That’s despite Thursday’s storms, which dropped more rain on Lincoln than the city’s seen in the past two months.

Zoning proposal advances

Proposed zoning requirements for collaborative, or sober living, homes that city officials say balance the interests of neighborhoods and those in recovery cleared a first hurdle Thursday.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the zoning changes. The new changes would govern how many unrelated people could live there, parking requirements and how close they could be located to each other.

The issue will now go to the City Council.

Key recruiting push

Nebraska football’s June recruiting sprint begins this weekend with an important group of official visits.

Eight different 2024 recruits are expected to take their official visits to Nebraska starting today, and apart from Omaha Central offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom, all of NU’s visitors hail from either Texas or Florida.

One prospect, Carlon Jones, is set to see Nebraska’s campus for the first time. He has a relationship with Nebraska assistant Terrance Knighton.

"He’s a cool dude and great coach,” Jones said.

