The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are this morning's top headlines.

Police shootings rarely filmed

Over the past decade, police have shot 11 people in Lincoln, according to a Journal Star review of local media reports.

But, such shootings are rarely caught on film and local police agencies inconsistently identify the officers involved.

In each fatal case, a grand jury cleared the officers involved of any criminal wrongdoing, with the exception of the shooting of Chace Abney earlier this year. A grand jury hasn’t yet been convened to review Abney’s death.

The rise in body-worn camera use has not been accompanied by an increase in police transparency, which is in large part because of a vague exception in Nebraska's public records law.

Mountain lion hunting

In a first since 2013, the area where mountain lions can be hunted in Nebraska will expand after action last week by the Game and Parks Commission, but the move was not without criticism.

Beginning next year, in what will be the seventh mountain lion hunting season approved by the commission, the Niobrara River Valley will join the Pine Ridge as the state’s second region approved for harvesting the species.

For its inaugural season in the Niobrara, the commission set its hunting limit to two mountain lions or one female, whichever comes first. The season will start Jan. 2 and will extend through the end of February — or until any of the two limits are reached.

Best Places to Work

And, a dozen businesses were honored late last week before the Lincoln Saltdogs game for being among the 2023 Best Places to Work in Lincoln.

The 11th annual Lincoln's Best Places to Work award ceremony highlighted local businesses for their outstanding efforts to create positive environments for their employees.

Companies were awarded first, second and third places in four categories based on their number of employees. See the winners.

That’s it for Monday, June 19. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com., we’ll see you back here tomorrow.

Top Journal Star photos for June 2023