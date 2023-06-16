The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

NU’s agenda

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents will consider raising student tuition 3.5% for the 2023-24 school year as the university system prepares to address significant financial challenges.

Regents will also consider approving a 2023-24 operating budget that exceeds $1 billion when the board meets next week.

And, the board will consider allowing for the sale and consumption of alcohol inside Memorial Stadium on Aug. 30, what's been billed as Volleyball Day.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on June 22 in the Varner Hall Boardroom at 3835 Holdrege St.

Lincoln Calling joins Arts Council

Lincoln Calling, the annual downtown music festival, is merging with the Lincoln Arts Council.

The merger grew out of a partnership between the festival and the Arts Council, which have presented events with each other for the past few years.

In part, because of the merger, Lincoln Calling, which had been held in September or October since it began in 2004, will not be held this year but will move to May 3-4, 2024.

The move to the first weekend in May also will enable the festival to more easily book bands, often for lower rates than in the fall, and provide stable dates for Lincoln Calling, which had to be held on weekends when there was no home Nebraska football game.

Jordy Ball joins Huskers

And speaking of the Huskers, the best pitcher in college softball is going to a wear a different shade of red next spring.

Jordy Bahl – the dominant Oklahoma pitcher from Papillion – announced she is transferring into Nebraska’s program. Earlier this week, Bahl announced she was leaving the Sooners after leading them to back-to-back Women’s College World Series titles.

And now, Bahl is coming home. Her announcement came with photos of Bahl at Nebraska’s Bowlin Stadium, wearing a Husker uniform with coaches and her parents.

