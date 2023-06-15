The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are this morning's top headlines.

Open Harvest groundbreaking

As downtown Lincoln continues to see development eastward, Open Harvest's $4.4 million relocation from South Street to the Telegraph District seems to make sense.

President and CEO of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Jason Ball said "Look around us," as he pointed toward a skyline suddenly dominated by apartment buildings and businesses in an area that was left for dead a couple of decades earlier.

Community members gathered at the site of Open Harvest's new location at 330 South 21st Street, for what was dubbed a groundbreaking for the 10,000-square-foot space that had been used for storage by Allo Communications.

The renovation project is scheduled to be completed early in 2024.

Senior center has potential buyer

The city may have found a buyer for the former senior center building at 1005 O Street, though the offer is substantially less than the appraised value of the building.

REV Development, which is renovating the nearby Gold’s Building, wants to buy the building for $500,000, demolish the existing building and build a 157-apartment building.

The Lancaster County Assessor’s Office has valued the property at $2.5 million for 2023. Just the land, though, is valued at $447,300, and because the developer plans to demolish the building, the sale price is based on the land value.

The potential sale is still in the early stages. It will be back before the County Board and the City Council must approve the sale.

Nebraska volleyball schedule

And, the Nebraska volleyball team has their road map to what they hope is a championship season.

The Big Ten announced the league schedule, and there’s plenty that sticks out on Nebraska’s slate. Notably, the Huskers play Wisconsin twice, the first match coming on Oct. 21 in Lincoln.

The league’s recent history of loading the last week of the season continues, with Nebraska playing both Wisconsin and Minnesota in a 48-hour stretch.

That's it for Thursday, June 15.

