Big Red Auctions

Kendra Points, a former online auction regular who was always looking for the next great deal, is betting that it's the next big thing in ecommerce.

She's not alone. Last November, when she and her husband, Matthew Nielsen, purchased Big Red Auctions LLC, their online auction franchise, there were just two other franchisees in the area.

Lincoln Police townhall

At the last in a series of townhall-style meetings across the city, Lincoln Police officials described nightmare scenarios that officers could hypothetically face as they lobbied for the public's support for the purchase of an armored vehicle.

The Police Department doesn't need the public's go-ahead to buy the $350,000 vehicle.

But the department, which plans to use seized money to pay for the armored truck, sought the public's approval anyway. Officials pointed to standoffs, active shooters, water rescues and airport disasters to help explain why, exactly, LPD needs such a vehicle.

Jordan Larson coming home

And, a Nebraska legend is coming home – and she’ll have a front-row seat at the program she once starred in.

Jordan Larson – the Husker volleyball star who went on to win Olympic medals – will join John Cook’s staff as a full-time assistant coach.

A rule change allowed teams to have three paid assistants, and the timing was right for Larson, who played under Cook.

Larson said QUOTE, "I am very excited to be returning to Nebraska … I can't wait to learn and help the next generation of volleyball players.”

