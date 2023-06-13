The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Hearing set for abortion lawsuit

A Lancaster County District Court judge set a July 19 hearing date for arguments to block the enforcement of new restrictions on abortion and gender-affirming care for minors.

Judge Lori Maret continued the lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and Doctor Sarah Traxler, the chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood North Central States, against the state of Nebraska at a Zoom hearing on Monday morning.

The ACLU of Nebraska filed the lawsuit on behalf of Planned Parenthood in late May seeking a temporary injunction to block LB574 from being enforced.

Attorneys for Planned Parenthood later sought a motion for summary judgment. Attorneys representing the state have also filed a motion to dismiss both the request for a temporary injunction and summary judgment.

Rogers House sold to York family

And just under four years after she bought a historic Lincoln bed and breakfast, Janel Faraci is passing on the keys to the Rogers House.

Since she made the purchase in 2019, things haven’t gone exactly according to plan. A global pandemic drained her finances, and Nebraska winters have taken a physical and mental toll on the Los Angeles native.

Now, Faraci said she’s moving to Florida and passing on the keys to the Near South landmark on the corner of 22nd and B streets. The building, which since its construction in 1914 has served as a banker’s retirement homestead and a chapter house for UNL’s Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, will now house a family of 11 from York who are set to move in on June 28.

Softball star ‘coming home’

And the college softball landscape shifted in a big way Monday when a Nebraska native broke news on social media that she’s entering the transfer portal.

Jordy Bahl — a Papillion-La Vista graduate — is leaving Oklahoma after two national championship seasons.

The dominant pitcher added to the intrigue in her message, saying she was "coming home."

However, Bahl did not list any school by specific name, and it is expected she will announce her future school soon.

That's it for Tuesday, June 13.