Across more than 20 public forums, Rodney Bennett spoke with students, faculty, staff and the general public about issues ranging from the financial pressures faced by colleges and universities to how he navigates the challenges presented by a polarized political environment.
The forums are part of a 30-day vetting process required by law for top candidates for university leadership jobs. NU President Ted Carter named Bennett the priority candidate to replace UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green on May 22.
Treveon Phinney owns 402 Fades, which is now situated next to JC Penney on the east end of Gateway Mall. he’s been giving haircuts for a couple of weeks, but the shop had its official grand opening Sunday.
A number of Huskers have been getting their haircuts for years from Phinney, the most notable being incoming freshman wide receiver Malachi Coleman.
Garth Glissman's trajectory
And, former Husker Garth Glissman has humble beginnings.
He grew up on a farm north of Lincoln and went to Waverly High School. He was a walk-on quarterback at the University of Nebraska in the early 2000s. While in law school at UNL, he volunteered as a high school basketball coach at College View Academy. Glissman continued his lawyer-by-day, high school basketball coach-by-night career until 2016 --- leading Parkview Christian to the state tournament for the first time in school history.
As Parkview embarked on its first memorable run, the NBA was looking for a lawyer with practical basketball expertise to fill a position in the league office. In the seven years since Glissman has been promoted twice and is now the NBA’s Vice President of Basketball Operations.