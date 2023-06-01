Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are this morning's top headlines.

NU’s budget shortfall

A combination of increasing expenses and marginal revenue growth means the University of Nebraska will be forced to close a $49.4 million dollar budget shortfall in the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

Without cutting costs or finding additional revenue sources, NU's structural budget deficit will balloon to $79.8 million in 2024-2025, university leaders told the Board of Regents at a special meeting Wednesday.

President Ted Carter said NU would have to navigate a potentially painful path forward in order to balance its books, using a combination of spending cuts and minimal tuition increases to do so.

Last day of session

A turmoil-filled session for the Nebraska Legislature is poised to end two days early.

Speaker of the Legislature John Arch said that the session will conclude today, instead of the previously scheduled end date of June 9. This will make the session a total of 88 days long, instead of the standard 90.

Arch said he chose to move up the final adjournment because the Legislature is on track to pass all of the priority bills that have already made it past their first round of debate.

Kickoff times

And, the Nebraska football team learned kickoff times for its rivalry games this fall.

The highly anticipated game against coach Deion Sanders and Colorado on Sept. 9 will begin at 11 a.m. and be televised by Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff program.

The Huskers will start their season under the lights in Minneapolis, taking on Minnesota at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31, which is a Thursday night.

Nebraska’s annual Black Friday game against Iowa will kick off at 11 a.m., and the Huskers will be broadcast on CBS for the first time since 2009.

