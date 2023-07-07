The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Drought conditions improve

The recent heavy rain that has fallen in many parts of Nebraska has helped to pare back drought conditions.

More than 18% of the state is completely out of drought, according to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. That's the highest drought-free percentage since the end of 2021.

In eastern Nebraska, where drought conditions are the worst, Lincoln has been the big winner in the rain category lately. Since the beginning of June, the Lincoln Airport has recorded slightly more than 7.5 inches of rain, which is more than 2 inches above normal for the period and more than it got in the previous 10 months combined.

That has helped to alleviate drought conditions somewhat. Last week, 88% of Lancaster County was in exceptional drought, the worst category. That declined to 22.5% this week.

Judge denies guilty plea withdrawal

A judge has denied George Weaver Jr.'s motion to withdraw the guilty plea he entered in March for a plot to steal and sell drugs seized by the Nebraska State Patrol.

In a letter this week, Weaver blamed his attorney for, among other things, failing to request a hearing to determine if Weaver was competent prior to the plea hearing.

In an order Thursday, Senior U.S. District Judge John Gerrard said a plea of guilty shouldn't be disregarded because of belated misgivings about its wisdom.

NU recruits Carlon Jones

Recent Nebraska football commit Carlon Jones had other options.

Yet, the defensive lineman came to the same conclusion as so many others in June: Nothing sounded better than leading Nebraska back to prominence.

Jones did his research during the recruiting process – and he said he liked Nebraska’s academics.

Another selling point, he said, was the new Red Way airline based in Lincoln, which Matt Rhule has been connected to.

“He literally has a whole airline going (to Texas) from Lincoln that will allow me to get my parents to games,” Jones said.

