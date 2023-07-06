The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

New residents at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo

There are two new residents at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

A pair of female cheetah cubs arrived at the zoo on June 19 at the age of 6 weeks. The cubs were born at Wildlife Safari in Oregon on May 8, and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Cheetah Species Survival Plan identified the Lincoln zoo as a great fit for the cubs.

The cubs currently are remaining behind the scenes as they acclimate to their new surroundings, and zoo guests will be able to see them for the first time at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the zoo’s Cheetah Chase Theater.

The zoo’s CEO Evan Killeen said, “We are excited to welcome these cubs to Lincoln Children’s Zoo and to our ambassador team. Ambassador animals are very important, they’re a great way to get people excited and engaged about vulnerable species such as cheetahs, conservation and wildlife in general.”

July 4 storm brought heavy rain, damage

Mother Nature made her own fireworks on the Fourth of July, and some of them did damage.

Winds as high as 79 mph left nearly 1,700 people temporarily without power in Lancaster and Cass counties and caused damage to grandstands at Eagle Raceway.

Tree damage was reported across Lincoln, which also got much-needed heavy rain. The Lincoln Airport recorded 1.87 inches of rain Tuesday night. Other rain totals included 2.35 inches at Malcolm, 2.24 inches at Milford and 1.65 inches at Beatrice.

Opponents talk about Jordy Bahl's high school career

Even before her return to the state in July, Jordy Bahl was a legendary figure in the world of Nebraska softball. She committed to NU before she had thrown a pitch in high school. In her four years at Papillion-La Vista, the Monarchs won three state championships while she went 95-3 with a 0.63 ERA. She was 54-0 in her final two years of high school, allowing five runs in 276 innings.

Opposing coaches saw a player unlike any other that had come through the state before, a dominant two-way force that, even as a teenager, transcended normalcy and convention.

Millard West coach Don Brummer said, “I’ve never seen a kid that was that dialed in, and every single pitch, you got her best effort. Every time she threw the ball. She was just very tenacious out there, very intimidating.”

That’s it for Thursday, July 6. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com. We’ll see you back here tomorrow.