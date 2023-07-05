The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

COVID disappearing?

COVID-19 seems to have all but disappeared from the news, and health officials are hoping to avoid a fall resurgence of the disease as has happened in past years.

Lancaster County has averaged fewer than two official cases per day for the past three weeks, and its risk dial has been in the green range for more than two months.

In fact, the last time the county registered more than 25 cases in a week was for the week ending May 13.

On a weekly basis, that's the lowest case numbers have been locally since the pandemic started in March 2020.

Zoo Bar marks 50 years

Fifty years ago this month, Larry Boehmer talked Zoo Bar owner Jim Ludwig into letting him book bands into the long, narrow club on North 14th Street.

Slapping up posters of B.B. King, Edgar Winter and other blues-oriented artists on the walls of the place, and adding more locally produced fliers for shows that were held there, Boehmer created, over a couple years, a Lincoln cultural institution that has international recognition.

This week, after more than 12,500 performances on what Dave Alvin calls its "microscopic” stage, the Zoo Bar is celebrating its 50th anniversary with three nights of music inside the club and ZooFest, the annual festival held on 14th Street outside the club.

International flavor

Two Lincoln men have created a nonprofit soccer club in Lincoln serving more than 80 children ages 5 to 14.

But according to one of the founders, Hasan Khalil, the Lincoln International Football Club aims to do more than just teach kids to play soccer. The program’s inaugural summer camp highlighted the international flavor of the program, which brought together athletes from all backgrounds and corners of the world, from Iraq to Mexico to the states.

Khalil said, “Our mission is to use soccer as a movement for positive change, to create belonging, unity. This is where we can exchange ideas and build a community together through soccer.”

That’s it for Wednesday, July 5. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com. We’ll see you back here tomorrow.