The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are this morning's top headlines.

Worst of the heat

It hit 98 degrees in Lincoln on Wednesday, which wasn't even the highest temperature of the year.

But the heat index, or real-feel temperature, peaked at somewhere between 117 and 119, according to the National Weather Service, making it the hottest day in the city since July 10, 2011, when the heat index hit an all-time record of 128.

The high heat index was due to the amount of humidity in the air, which is measured by the dewpoint temperature.

The good news is that Wednesday was likely the worst of the heat. The heat index soared above 105 on Thursday and was forecast to do the same today. But a cool down is in store for the weekend, with temperatures Saturday and Sunday forecast to be right around 90, which is the average for this time of year.

Flight cuts cause scramble

Tuesday's announcement that Red Way Airlines was discontinuing service to three cities early next month caught many ticket-holding locals by surprise.

Red Way, which began flying out of Lincoln Airport in early June, will stop flying to Austin, Texas on Aug. 5 and two days later will discontinue flights to Atlanta and Minneapolis.

Airfare refunds will be issued, but that left a lot of people scrambling to rebook summer and fall travel plans.

"My only gripe is they ran a buy-one-get-one sale two weeks ago," one Lincoln resident said. "Then they pulled the plug after people purchased airline tickets and tickets to concerts and sporting events.”

Rhule: restore Husker football

And, in his first address at Big Ten Media Days, Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule talked about the first step to building a consistent winning team.

“There was a time when Nebraska football was feared and we’re not at that point. I want people to respect when they see that ‘N’ on the helmet,” Rhule said.

Also in Indianapolis, athletic director Trev Alberts gave an update on Nebraska’s new football facility. He said some parts of the facility, such as locker rooms, will be ready in time for the season but others might take longer to complete.

That’s it for Friday, July 28. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com., we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Top Journal Star photos for July 2023