LPS: no more phones

Lincoln Public Schools plans to enforce new cellphone rules for students this upcoming school year that require phones be kept off and out of sight during class and outline disciplinary action if those rules aren't followed.

Superintendent Paul Gausman announced the new protocols — as well as a new digital hall pass system in high schools — at Tuesday's Lincoln Board of Education meeting.

The new rules, which will apply to all personal electronic devices, vary across the three building levels.

In addition to the phone parameters, LPS is also rolling out digital hall passes in its eight high schools as a way to track missed instructional time and limit out-of-class behavioral issues.

Iconic toy chain sold

One of Lincoln's most iconic brands has a new owner.

AMain Hobbies on Wednesday announced that it has an agreement in principle to acquire HobbyTown, the largest hobby and specialty toy retailer in the world.

The deal is expected to close later this summer. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

The current iteration of HobbyTown has roots in Lincoln that go back to the 1970s, when Merle Hayes opened the Great Race and Hobby Place store.

Big Ten Media Days

And, in his first comments at Big Ten Media Days, Northwestern interim coach David Braun revealed little about the alleged hazing scandal that resulted in the firing of coach Pat Fitzgerald.

In Braun’s nearly 10-minute-long opening statement, he said he never “imagined or desired” to become a head coach this way, but didn’t explicitly mention the allegations of hazing that took place at NU under Fitzgerald.

Braun complimented the resiliency of the Northwestern players without getting into the circumstances that forced it and kept his focus on the season ahead.

“Let me be clear: this football team will be ready to go,” Braun said.

