Air Park center opens

City officials gathered Tuesday to celebrate the opening of the Air Park Community Center. The 24,000 square feet of space includes a new Williams Library branch, the first library branch co-located with a community center. The library branch moved from its location at Arnold Elementary.

The new center replaces the old recreation center located in the military barracks at 3720 N.W. 46th St. and will offer many of the same programs including before-and-after-school programs, an open door senior center, rock steady boxing and karate.

But, with a full gymnasium, three smaller fitness rooms, a multi-purpose room and game room plus outside play equipment and a walking trail, they hope to expand programming, including that done in collaboration with the library.

The playground equipment is still being installed, but students participating in a summer camp moved in Monday.

Meet acting police chief

Days after former Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins (U-Ins) resigned without explanation, her interim replacement stepped into the role Monday with humility. She praised the department's leadership team that she said she will rely on while carefully avoiding negative comment on her predecessor.

Michon (Ma-Shawn) Morrow, who has worked at the department since 1995, told reporters that the makeup of the Lincoln Police Department's command staff is, in part, what made it QUOTE "an easy decision to step into an acting role."

At the department's Monday media briefing at its downtown headquarters Morrow said QUOTE "This isn’t an ‘I’ world. I understand in our department that everything we do, we do as a team. I frequently like to say that law enforcement is a team sport.”

Big Ten poll

The votes are in – and the Nebraska football team is projected for a fifth-place finish in the Big Ten West this season.

The annual media poll, conducted by The Cleveland Plain Dealer, has the Huskers behind Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota and Illinois in the West.

Michigan is the poll’s choice to win the Big Ten, as the Wolverines narrowly edged Ohio State as the top vote-getter. Michigan has beat the Buckeyes two years in a row, but reports circulated Tuesday that Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh is facing a four-game suspension due to recruiting violations.

