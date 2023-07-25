Red Way making schedule changes

Red Way, the carrier, dubbed "Lincoln's airline" by CEO Nick Wangler, announced Monday that flights to Tampa, Florida, and Phoenix will begin in December.

Meanwhile, Wangler said that another destination, one with the potential to be "jaw-dropping" for Lincoln, is still in the works and could be announced later this week.

That would bring the number of winter destinations for Red Way to five. Existing flights to Las Vegas and Orlando will continue through the winter, but flights to Austin, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Dallas and Nashville will run through Nov. 29 and then be paused for the season.

"We always knew those markets would go away in the winter months," Wangler said.

Lincoln in heat advisory this week

After a relatively cool July so far, this week is likely to bring some of the hottest temperatures of the summer.

Lincoln has only reached 95 degrees or higher five times so far and has topped 100 only once. This week's forecast, however, calls for 95 or higher every day through at least Sunday, including the potential for triple-digit heat Wednesday and Thursday.

It will feel even hotter thanks to the humidity. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Lincoln and surrounding areas that is scheduled to continue through 9 p.m. Thursday.

The weather service said in a bulletin that heat indexes could reach as high as 110 degrees in some areas, and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department warned residents to take precautions.

NU men to be short-handed on Spain trip

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will be missing one-third of its roster for three exhibition games in Spain, beginning Sunday.

Husker coach Fred Hoiberg announced Monday that Josiah Allick, Sam Hoiberg and Blaise Keita will be with the team but won’t play as they recover from injuries. Rienk Mast and Keisei Tominaga are playing for their country’s international teams.

"We're going over there very short-handed," Hoiberg said.

Nebraska’s tallest player available will be 6-foot-7 Charlotte transfer Brice Williams. Juwan Gary, who suffered a season-ending injury last season, will also be available for limited minutes.