26-year-old poses as student

A 26-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Thursday after police say he posed as a student at two Lincoln high schools during the 2022-23 school year, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Zachary Scheich, who also went by the name Zak Hess, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of sexual assault-use of an electronic device and one count of sex trafficking of a minor, police said at a news conference Thursday.

Scheich attended classes at Lincoln Northwest during the fall semester and then transferred to Lincoln Southeast for the spring semester. It was later determined that he had previously graduated from Lincoln public schools in 2015.

City prepares for electric vehicles

Brently and Marybeth Cooper spent their lunch hour at Hy-Vee near 27th and Superior streets Thursday while their electric car charged, a pit stop on their way from Idaho to Iowa.

They are just the sort of motorists Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird had in mind as she stood at a podium earlier in the day to unveil the city’s newest plan – a roadmap for promoting and preparing the city for the increased use of electric vehicles.

The plan identifies paths to overcome challenges for individuals and businesses to switch to electric vehicles, recommends strategies for identifying the best placement and type of EV charging stations in the city, and also identifies solutions for management of additional demand for electricity as more drivers charge their vehicles.

Hunter commits to Huskers

The Nebraska volleyball team’s recruiting class continues to take shape.

The Huskers on Thursday received a commitment from Ryan Hunter, an outside hitter from North Carolina. She is ranked 17th overall in the 2025 class by Prepvolleyball.com.

Hunter left her impression on Nebraska coaches earlier this month at the Dream Team Camp, where she showed off her ability to hit at a high level.

Hunter is the fourth player to commit to Nebraska’s 2025 recruiting class.

