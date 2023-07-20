The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday.
Good morning, Lincoln. Here are this morning's top headlines.
Idigima gets prison time
With a couple dozen people watching, a federal judge scolded Anna Idigima, the one-time Nebraska State Patrol evidence technician who stole kilos of drugs awaiting destruction, before
sentencing her to nearly 22 years in federal prison for it Wednesday.
At a plea hearing in February, Idigima admitted she had used her access at the State Patrol to take off with a cache of drugs, including marijuana and cocaine laced with fentanyl, then conspired to sell it with George Weaver Jr., her boyfriend.
He is awaiting sentencing in October, after unsuccessfully trying to withdraw his guilty plea earlier this month.
Nonprofit promotes diversion program
Members of Justice in Action — a nonprofit created last year to address mental health and criminal justice reform — filled the Lancaster County board room earlier this week to oppose the more than $1 million budgeted to move jail inmates to other counties to deal with overcrowding.
The group’s appearance was prompted by a recent decision by county corrections officials to transfer 13 women in Lancaster County’s jail to a Washington County jail because there was no room for them.
The group — comprised of leaders of Lincoln and Lancaster County faith communities — hopes a recently hired community corrections director will look for more alternatives to incarceration.
Nowaczyk flips to Husker baseball
And, the pitching pipeline from Elkhorn North to Nebraska grew stronger Wednesday
with the addition of Colin Nowaczyk.
The first-team All-Nebraska selection previously had been committed to Creighton. He announced his intention to switch to NU, where two other pitchers from the Wolves’ 2023 Class B state championship squad already have committed.
Nowaczyk, who will begin his senior year in the fall, went 9-0 in the spring. The 6-foot, left-hander got the win in the 2-1 victory over Norris in the Class B final.
