AG opposes Biden plan
Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers and 18 other Republican attorneys general signed a letter
seeking to stop a proposed federal rule that would block state officials from obtaining private health information about residents who obtain abortions or gender-affirming care in other states.
The June 16 letter asks the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to withdraw the rule put forward in April by the Biden administration after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade last year, sending decisions about whether to restrict abortions back to the states.
Nebraska is among several states that subsequently enacted further restrictions on abortion when Gov. Jim Pillen signed into law a bill banning abortion about 10 weeks after fertilization.
But the Biden administration’s rule has drawn criticism from Republicans, who say it goes too far and potentially infringes upon states’ abortion bans, as well as from Democrats who argued it didn’t go far enough to protect women from having their private health records shared without a court order.
Council mulls housing plan
Residents who don’t want Family Service Lincoln to build affordable housing, a neighborhood center and community gardens on a nearly vacant lot near 52nd and Holdrege streets
appealed to the City Council earlier this week to deny a special permit.
They’d expressed similar concerns to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission, which nonetheless approved a special permit necessary for FiftyOne Commons, a project that’s known as a community unit plan.
The neighbors appealed the Planning Commission’s decision to the council, which will vote on the special permit and a change to the ordinance dealing with neighborhood centers at its July 24th meeting.
Nebraska football's 2023 Hall of Fame
And, Nebraska football’s 2023 Hall of Fame class is headlined by a fan-favorite quarterback.
Taylor Martinez – who led the Huskers to 30 wins as the starter – is
one of six players to be honored at Nebraska’s home game vs. Louisiana Tech on Sept. 23.
The other players are David Clark, Troy Dumas, Sam Koch, Kyle Vanden Bosch and Spencer Long.
Top Journal Star photos for July 2023
Nebraska's Jeff Sims signs an autograph for Elliot Christensen of Lincoln, 12, Sunday at Hawks Championship Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Thomas Fernandez and his sister, Cora, play on top of a log pile while other attendees to the farm take part in a press conference on Monday at Shadow Brook Farm, where Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and local officials announced a plan to make Lincoln’s food system more resilient.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Carpet Land's Mason Gaines dives to third base during an American Legion A-5 Area Tournament game against UBT on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Den Hartog Field.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Penny Putney pulls back as Romeo, an alpaca from Lincoln Alpaca Picnics, as he attempts to take a green bean from her during an encounter event on Wednesday at Charles H. Gere Branch Library. Alpacas don't have teeth in the top front of their mouths, which gives them the appearance of having an underbite.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nicole Kolbas poses for a portrait Wednesday at Woodland Hills Golf Course in Eagle. Kolbas is the 2023 Journal Star girls athlete of the year.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Grant Schirmer (left), who plays the role of Carl Hanratty, and Bede Fulton, who plays Frank Abagnale Jr., wait for their cue to take the stage during a dress rehearsal for "Catch Me If You Can" on Tuesday at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Speed Skaters compete in the Mens 300m race during the NSC 35 ultimate inline skating competition at Speedway Sports Complex on, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
Teams compete in knee deep water at the annual Beat Breast Cancer Mud Volleyball Tournament on Saturday in Prague.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Marlina Bowdery poses for a photo with pictures of her late son Timothy Montgomery, who also went by the name Timothy Wallace, Friday in Lincoln. She started an online group for grieving mothers after his death.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Reflected in a mirror, Francis Vigan walks on a treadmill with the assistance of physical therapy assistant Wendy Kyser on Friday at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital. Vigan, a 34-year-old bodybuilder, has been recovering after a rare spinal cord stroke during a workout paralyzed him from the waist down.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Charlie Musselwhite sings the blues out to the crowd during the ZooFest music festival outside of the Zoo Bar at 136 N 14th St. on Thursday in Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
A BNSF train cruises along the tracks past Memorial Stadium as seen from the Haymarket pedestrian bridge on Thursday, July 6, 2023, outside of Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
City workers cut into a large tree branch that had fallen due to the storm on July 4th in front of Bethany Christian Church on the corner of N Cotner Blvd. and Aylesworth Ave, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
Kids ride specially decorated bikes down South Sixth Street during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday. The city — known as Nebraska's Fourth of July City — draws thousands to its annual celebration.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Eleven-year-old Beau Taylor of Austin, Texas, tries to blow the biggest bubble at a contest
during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday. He was the winner in the contest.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Fireworks erupt leaving sparks falling during the firework show at the annual Uncle Sam Jam, Independence Day Celebration at Oak Lake Park on, Monday, July 3, 2023, in Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
Steve Novak, lead singer for Soul Dawg performs during the annual Uncle Sam Jam, Independence Day Celebration at Oak Lake Park on, Monday, July 3, 2023, in Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
Liam Dotson (left) is lifted out of the water by Brother Paul Holmes during a Jehovah's Witnesses' baptism Saturday in a swimming pool on the floor of Pinnacle Bank Arena. After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, more than 5,200 members of the denomination came to Lincoln for their annual convention, which ends Sunday.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
The Swiftdogs Zach St. Pierre wears the sorting hat from the Harry Potter series as he celebrates a home run against the Sioux City Explorers on Friday at Haymarket Park. The Lincoln Saltdogs became the "Swiftdogs" for one night, as tickets to a Taylor Swift concert were up for grabs to all ticketholders.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Zoo Bar owner Pete Watters, who has worked at the club since 1987, said while it became famous for blues, there was always bluegrass, country, reggae and rock ‘n’ roll.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
