AG opposes Biden plan

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers and 18 other Republican attorneys general signed a letter seeking to stop a proposed federal rule that would block state officials from obtaining private health information about residents who obtain abortions or gender-affirming care in other states.

The June 16 letter asks the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to withdraw the rule put forward in April by the Biden administration after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade last year, sending decisions about whether to restrict abortions back to the states.

Nebraska is among several states that subsequently enacted further restrictions on abortion when Gov. Jim Pillen signed into law a bill banning abortion about 10 weeks after fertilization.

But the Biden administration’s rule has drawn criticism from Republicans, who say it goes too far and potentially infringes upon states’ abortion bans, as well as from Democrats who argued it didn’t go far enough to protect women from having their private health records shared without a court order.

Council mulls housing plan

Residents who don’t want Family Service Lincoln to build affordable housing, a neighborhood center and community gardens on a nearly vacant lot near 52nd and Holdrege streets appealed to the City Council earlier this week to deny a special permit.

They’d expressed similar concerns to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission, which nonetheless approved a special permit necessary for FiftyOne Commons, a project that’s known as a community unit plan.

The neighbors appealed the Planning Commission’s decision to the council, which will vote on the special permit and a change to the ordinance dealing with neighborhood centers at its July 24th meeting.

Nebraska football's 2023 Hall of Fame

And, Nebraska football’s 2023 Hall of Fame class is headlined by a fan-favorite quarterback.

Taylor Martinez – who led the Huskers to 30 wins as the starter – is one of six players to be honored at Nebraska’s home game vs. Louisiana Tech on Sept. 23.

The other players are David Clark, Troy Dumas, Sam Koch, Kyle Vanden Bosch and Spencer Long.

