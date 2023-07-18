The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Midwest Barrel Co. finds success

What started as a hobby has turned into a business valued at $8 million for one Lincoln couple. Ben and Jessica Loseke are the faces behind Midwest Barrel Co., and in less than a decade they’ve taken what used to be a side hustle and grown it to the point where they opened a second office in Louisville, Kentucky, earlier this year.

The company buys used wine and spirit barrels and sells them to breweries, which age their beers in them to extract the oak and Chardonnay notes.

Their warehouse in Kentucky currently has about 10,000 barrels in stock, and the business shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Gaming revenue up

Receipts from gaming taxes rose more than 5% in June following the opening of Nebraska’s third casino in Columbus.

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission reported $1.35 million in taxes collected in June, up from $1.29 million collected in May.

While the amount of taxes collected at WarHorse Lincoln and the Grand Island Casino Resort fell 8% and 9.8%, respectively, from the month prior, the opening of Harrah’s Casino in Columbus helped move the statewide total up.

Huskers get big commitment

The Nebraska football team picked up a late night – or early morning – commitment from four-star prospect Preston Taumua.

The Hawaiian offensive lineman announced his commitment live on YouTube in an event that started at 1 a.m. Monday.

He had a prestigious list of scholarship offers from schools like Oregon, Auburn, Utah and Alabama. Ultimately, Taumua picked Nebraska — and assistant coach Donovan Raiola, who is also from Hawaii.

Taumua said "Coach Raiola, he basically knows how we live out here … I just see myself with Coach Raiola and the way he teaches.”

That’s it for Tuesday, July 18. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com. We’ll see you back here tomorrow.