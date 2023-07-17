The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday.
Good morning, Lincoln. Here are this morning's top headlines.
Lincoln Police daily media briefing
In a move that breaks with more than 100 years of precedent, the Lincoln Police Department will
end its daily media briefing this week, opting for a three-day-per-week gathering to inform the city's reporters on crimes and arrests in Lincoln.
Police Chief Teresa Ewins said the shift to a Monday-Wednesday-Friday schedule for the once-daily gatherings is the result of an internal department evaluation of the usefulness of the briefings.
Each weekday morning at 9:30 a.m., the department has briefed reporters on crimes and arrests that happened overnight and fielded questions on crimes or crashes or other happenings that go unmentioned.
Even as she reduced the media's face-to-face access to the department's personnel, Ewins insisted to reporters she wasn’t whittling the department's availability to the media.
Nebraska shows strong growth
A recent report on income and gross domestic product growth shows
Nebraska performed better at the start of the year than almost any other state.
According to the latest data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the state ranked No. 2 in the country in both personal income growth and growth in gross domestic product in the first quarter.
On the personal income side, the bureau's analysis found that Nebraska residents saw an average 11.1% boost in the first quarter, which trailed only Maine.
The state's real GDP grew 12.3% in the first quarter on an annualized basis, just behind growth turned in by North Dakota.
Athlete of the year
Nicole Kolbas — a three-time Class A state golf champion — is the
Journal Star’s 2023 girls athlete of the year.
Kolbas, from Pius X, set several records during her high school career and is currently playing a national schedule this summer before going to play in college at Indiana.
Kolbas grew up on the golf course pretending she was playing for a state championship, and to live out the dream was something she will cherish for a long time. She won title number three in October.
“It was very cool, and I'm going to forever remember those memories. Just winning back to back to back I think is kind of insane,” Kolbas said.
