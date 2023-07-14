The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are this morning's top headlines.

Rains bring relief

Consistent rains this month have led to a significant reduction in drought conditions in Nebraska, especially in the hard-hit eastern part of the state.

The latest drought monitor from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln showed less than 5% of the state is now in exceptional drought, the worst category. That's down from 11.5% a week ago and the lowest level since late August.

Lancaster County has seen a huge improvement in its drought situation over the past two weeks thanks to heavy rains. Two weeks ago, 88 percent of the county was in exceptional drought. That dropped to less than 2 percent this week.

The drought conditions had led officials in Lincoln and surrounding areas to institute water restrictions last month. Those restrictions remain in place for now, but it appears water systems are in better shape.

Big-screen update

Work is underway for a new-and-improved Cube in Lincoln's Railyard but the clock is ticking.

Officials expect the new state-of-the-art screen — with a price tag of $1 million — to be a popular destination when the Huskers open the football season Aug. 31 in Minnesota, which comes one night after Nebraska plays a volleyball game inside Memorial Stadium.

The new Cube replaces the current screen that was a few years past its anticipated shelf life of seven years.

Pro volleyball president

Nebraska Pro Volleyball named a former University of Nebraska-Lincoln administrator its president and an Omaha arena as its home court on Thursday.

Diane Mendenhall will be the Omaha-based pro volleyball team's president, while CHI Health Center was named the team's home court.

Since 2020, Mendenhall served as the Vice President of Strategic Giving at the Lincoln Community Foundation.

That's it for Friday, July 14.

