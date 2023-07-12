The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday.
Good morning, Lincoln. Here are this morning's top headlines.
Sober living homes get OK
The ordinance, which was approved on a 6-1 vote, caps the number of residents living in a home at a maximum of 10, and it requires the homes to be between 500 feet and 1,000 feet apart from each other, and that they include one parking space for every two residents.
City officials spent several months crafting the proposed change following controversial City Council and Planning Commission hearings where owners of such homes sought reasonable accommodations from existing ordinances through the federal Fair Housing Act.
Winery wants to expand
James Arthur Vineyards is moving forward on
plans to build an event center and craft distillery on its Raymond acreage.
Co-owner Jim Ballard said the issue, which involves rezoning the agricultural land to allow for a microdistillery, will come before the Lancaster County Planning Commission in the coming weeks.
If everything were to fall into place, Ballard envisions the project breaking ground in October and being up and running by as early as May.
Donovan Raiola talks grass fields
And, count Nebraska football offensive line coach Donovan Raiola in as a fan of a change to one of the Huskers’ outdoor practice fields.
The field is going from turf to grass – which was insisted on by head coach Matt Rhule.
“Over time, you see turf takes a toll on your back, your knees, your joints, your hips, all those different things,” Raiola said on Sports Nightly.
Raiola also gave updates on his position unit, including Teddy Prochazka, who is ready to go after a season-ending injury last fall.”
That’s it for Wednesday, July 12. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at
That's it for Wednesday, July 12.
Top Journal Star photos for July 2023
Eleven-year-old Beau Taylor of Austin, Texas, tries to blow the biggest bubble at a contest
during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday. He was the winner in the contest.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Speed Skaters compete in the Mens 300m race during the NSC 35 ultimate inline skating competition at Speedway Sports Complex on, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
Teams compete in knee deep water at the annual Beat Breast Cancer Mud Volleyball Tournament on Saturday in Prague.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Marlina Bowdery poses for a photo with pictures of her late son Timothy Montgomery, who also went by the name Timothy Wallace, Friday in Lincoln. She started an online group for grieving mothers after his death.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A BNSF train cruises along the tracks past Memorial Stadium as seen from the Haymarket pedestrian bridge on Thursday, July 6, 2023, outside of Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Reflected in a mirror, Francis Vigan walks on a treadmill with the assistance of physical therapy assistant Wendy Kyser on Friday at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital. Vigan, a 34-year-old bodybuilder, has been recovering after a rare spinal cord stroke during a workout paralyzed him from the waist down.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Charlie Musselwhite sings the blues out to the crowd during the ZooFest music festival outside of the Zoo Bar at 136 N 14th St. on Thursday in Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
City workers cut into a large tree branch that had fallen due to the storm on July 4th in front of Bethany Christian Church on the corner of N Cotner Blvd. and Aylesworth Ave, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
Kids ride specially decorated bikes down South Sixth Street during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday. The city — known as Nebraska's Fourth of July City — draws thousands to its annual celebration.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Fireworks erupt leaving sparks falling during the firework show at the annual Uncle Sam Jam, Independence Day Celebration at Oak Lake Park on, Monday, July 3, 2023, in Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
Steve Novak, lead singer for Soul Dawg performs during the annual Uncle Sam Jam, Independence Day Celebration at Oak Lake Park on, Monday, July 3, 2023, in Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
Liam Dotson (left) is lifted out of the water by Brother Paul Holmes during a Jehovah's Witnesses' baptism Saturday in a swimming pool on the floor of Pinnacle Bank Arena. After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, more than 5,200 members of the denomination came to Lincoln for their annual convention, which ends Sunday.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
The Swiftdogs Zach St. Pierre wears the sorting hat from the Harry Potter series as he celebrates a home run against the Sioux City Explorers on Friday at Haymarket Park. The Lincoln Saltdogs became the "Swiftdogs" for one night, as tickets to a Taylor Swift concert were up for grabs to all ticketholders.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Zoo Bar owner Pete Watters, who has worked at the club since 1987, said while it became famous for blues, there was always bluegrass, country, reggae and rock ‘n’ roll.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
