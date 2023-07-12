The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are this morning's top headlines.

Sober living homes get OK

The Lincoln City Council on Monday approved a new ordinance governing collaborative living houses.

The ordinance, which was approved on a 6-1 vote, caps the number of residents living in a home at a maximum of 10, and it requires the homes to be between 500 feet and 1,000 feet apart from each other, and that they include one parking space for every two residents.

City officials spent several months crafting the proposed change following controversial City Council and Planning Commission hearings where owners of such homes sought reasonable accommodations from existing ordinances through the federal Fair Housing Act.

Winery wants to expand

James Arthur Vineyards is moving forward on plans to build an event center and craft distillery on its Raymond acreage.

Co-owner Jim Ballard said the issue, which involves rezoning the agricultural land to allow for a microdistillery, will come before the Lancaster County Planning Commission in the coming weeks.

If everything were to fall into place, Ballard envisions the project breaking ground in October and being up and running by as early as May.

Donovan Raiola talks grass fields

And, count Nebraska football offensive line coach Donovan Raiola in as a fan of a change to one of the Huskers’ outdoor practice fields.

The field is going from turf to grass – which was insisted on by head coach Matt Rhule.

“Over time, you see turf takes a toll on your back, your knees, your joints, your hips, all those different things,” Raiola said on Sports Nightly.

Raiola also gave updates on his position unit, including Teddy Prochazka, who is ready to go after a season-ending injury last fall.”

