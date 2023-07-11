Good morning, Lincoln. Here are this morning's top headlines.

I-80 to be widened to three lanes west of Lincoln

Nebraska drivers may need to pack an extra dose of patience when they hit the road this summer.

State officials have announced one of the biggest-ever years of highway construction and maintenance projects, with more than $689 million worth of projects scheduled to launch by June 30 next year.

The biggest project is expanding a 7.6-mile stretch of Interstate 80 to six lanes, from Northwest 56th Street in Lincoln to Pleasant Dale. The $122.2 million project is part of a long-term plan to make I-80 six lanes from Lincoln to Grand Island.

Grieving moms unite

A Lincoln woman who lost her son to gun violence is helping guide other grieving mothers across the country.

Marlina Bowdery, whose son was shot to death in downtown Lincoln three years ago, co-founded a nationwide community of grieving mothers in 2021 through a Facebook page that has 45,000 followers and counting.

"I’m learning how to turn my pain into purpose,” she said.

2 Huskers drafted in first two rounds of MLB draft

The Nebraska baseball team became the first program since 2015 to have its starting middle infielders drafted in the first two rounds of the MLB draft.

Shortstop Brice Matthews was first — and he became the first Nebraska player to be picked in the first round since Alex Gordon in 2005. The Houston Astros selected Matthews, a Texas native, with the 28th overall pick.

Second baseman Max Anderson was next. The Omaha native was picked by the Detroit Tigers in the second round, 45th overall.

Both Anderson and Matthews were named All Americans by several publications.

That's it for Tuesday, July 11th.