Strides toward recovery

A 34-year-old Lincoln bodybuilder who suffered a rare stroke is fighting to walk again.

On March 6, which is Francis “Tito” Vigan’s birthday, a usual morning at the gym flipped his world upside down. He was training for a competition and during his first exercise he suffered a rare stroke in his spinal cord.

On March 21, Vigan was transferred to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital and joined its specialized spinal cord injury program. Vigan has spent the past two months recovering in physical therapy and he was recently cleared to return to the gym.

Through it all, Vigan’s determination has stayed strong, which has been evident to those around him.

Tiny Runza teardown

The tiny Runza shop on 56th and Holdrege streets served its last customer on Friday.

The old building, which opened in July 1966, will soon be torn down. It was the second in what has blossomed to 91 locations.

In its place will be a new state-of-the-art Runza location that is expected to be open in time for its 75th anniversary in 2024.

Athlete of the year

And, Hayden Frank's historic sports career leaves a mark on Malcolm.

Frank took the lead in helping deliver the Clippers historic success in football and baseball, and a turnaround season in basketball. Along the way, he earned Super-State honors on the gridiron and the baseball diamond, and all-state accolades in basketball as one of the state's best scorers.

Now, he earns the honor of Journal Star boys athlete of the year.

Frank is the first boy from Malcolm to be named athlete of the year, an honor that dates to 1951.

