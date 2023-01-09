Daily Minute | The latest Lincoln-area news for Jan. 9

The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Nebraska lawmakers say committee selection process followed politics, not precedent

Nebraska’s 108th Legislature will reconvene today and pick up a debate that started Friday after a handful of state senators raised concerns over how committee assignments were doled out.

For more than an hour Friday, some lawmakers accused the Committee on Committees of trying to engineer politically favorable majorities on various committees rather than follow a neutral process.

Though the state’s legislative body is officially non-partisan, the Legislature is dominated by Republicans.

Several Democrats introduced a motion Friday to return the final report issued by the Committee on Committees for further changes, delaying the approval of the report.

Without that approval, committees can't advance legislation onto the floor. The Legislature adjourned Friday afternoon without a vote on the report’s approval.

Lincoln councilman offers compromise amendments to controversial floodplain regulations

The Lincoln City Council will vote on a series of controversial floodplain regulations at tonight’s meeting.

Councilman Tom Beckius introduced eight amendments to the regulations proposed by the city, measures he said won't please anyone but are a compromise that balances the safety of residents against increased flood risks with increased costs associated with them.

Tune into JournalStar.com tonight for details on how the proposed changes fared.

The council is also expected to appoint a former elementary school teacher and principal as the interim City Council member at tonight’s meeting. They’ll replace Jane Raybould, who won the District 28 seat in the Nebraska Legislature in November’s general election.

Nebraska coordinators Satterfield, White present clear vision for their units in 2023

Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and defensive coordinator Tony White have both been on the job for about a month, but they met the media on Friday.

Satterfield quickly made fans with talks of running the ball, using a fullback and huddling between plays. White supported the Blackshirt tradition and talked about his defensive style.

In other sports news, the Nebraska men’s and women’s basketball teams were on the road over the weekend but return to Pinnacle Bank Arena this week, beginning with the Husker men hosting Illinois on Tuesday.

