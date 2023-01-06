Daily Minute | The latest Lincoln-area news for Jan. 6

The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Pillen sworn in as 41st governor

Jim Pillen, a Columbus pork producer and veterinarian who sailed to victory last November after winning a bruising Republican gubernatorial primary battle in May, took the oath of office Thursday during an inauguration event at the Capitol.

Pillen pledged to pursue "transformational tax change" and restructuring of the state's school aid formula during his inaugural address that extolled conservative government.

“We expect low taxes, carefully controlled spending, transparency and accountability," the new governor said.

Pillen succeeds Pete Ricketts as Nebraska’s 41st governor.

Ricketts, who completed his second four-year term on Thursday, is expected to be appointed by Pillen to the U.S. Senate seat that will be vacated by Sen. Ben Sasse on Sunday when the senator's resignation to accept the presidency of the University of Florida takes effect.

Lincoln Airport’s $65 million expansion

Could Lincoln’s Airport become a major cargo hub?

Colorado company Burrell Aviation is optimistic that it can, so much so that it plans to invest an estimated $65 million to make that happen.

Lincoln Airport Authority on Thursday approved an agreement with the company to develop about 30 acres of property on the west side of the airport. The agreement includes a 30-year ground lease with options that could extend it to as long as 50 years.

Burrell CEO John Carver said the company plans to focus on three industries: air cargo handling, cold storage and distribution. That could mean attracting air freight companies, logistics firms, food businesses and aircraft maintenance providers to Lincoln.

Huskers looking to add to squad

The Nebraska football team already has seven transfers set to join the squad, and the Huskers are looking for more.

This weekend, Nebraska will host multiple transfer portal targets, including two experienced offensive linemen and an established wide receiver.

Here's more notes, including what people are saying about Nebraska’s new 23-year-old receivers coach Garret McGuire.

