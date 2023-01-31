Daily Minute | The latest Lincoln-area news for Jan. 31

The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Welcome to the Daily Minute, the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Here are this morning's top stories:

UNL researchers host town hall in Mead

Researchers from the University of Nebraska hosted a town hall in Mead on Monday to update residents on an environmental and human health study tied to AltEn.

The former ethanol plant has been determined to be the source of high concentrations of pesticides that have been found in water, plants and wildlife in the area.

The university team has already detected the presence of pesticides in blood and urine samples collected from area residents.

Legislature's education committee weighs bills aimed at addressing teacher shortage

The Nebraska Legislature’s Education Committee is mulling several bills aimed at addressing the state’s teacher shortage. Those bills include slashing certification fees, setting up incentive bonuses and forgiving loans for student teachers.

There were hundreds of unfilled teaching positions in Nebraska at the start of the school year, with the biggest needs in areas like special education and early childhood education.

The committee held hearings at the Capitol on Monday regarding a number of bills that backers say would help fill those open positions.

New Husker football coaches meet media

Two of Nebraska’s new assistant football coaches met the media on Monday at Memorial Stadium.

We learned more about defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and special teams coach Ed Foley, their paths to the Husker staff, nicknames and their approach in hitting the ground running on the recruiting trail.

That's it for Tuesday, Jan. 31.

