Daily Minute | The latest Lincoln-area news for Jan. 30

Welcome to the Daily Minute, the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Here are this morning’s top stories:

A South Beltway bottleneck: Simultaneous work on 70th and 84th streets to send drivers all over the map

A couple of road projects are going to cause headaches over the next few months for drivers in far southeast Lincoln and those trying to drive into the city from rural areas of the county.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation said that it plans to close the intersection of 84th Street and Saltillo Road on Feb. 6, as long as the weather cooperates, to begin prep work for construction of an interchange for the recently opened South Beltway.

The department said the intersection will remain closed until sometime in the fall.

Rare mastodon fossil found in Southeast Nebraska creek bed

When Travis Benda and his sons ventured out on an early December deer hunting trip in Southeast Nebraska, they weren't expecting to find a millennia-old fossil.

The group discovered the lower jaw of a mastodon, a fossil elephant from the Ice Age, frozen in a sandbar along the Little Nemaha River.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln researchers excavated the fossil, which is estimated to be anywhere between 12,000 and 40,000 years old. The fossil was donated to the university’s museum, where there are only 10 mastodon jaws out of the more than 1.5 million fossils in the museum’s collection.

Lincoln Airport sees passenger numbers continue to rise

And, the Lincoln Airport continues to gain back some of the passenger traffic it lost since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 186,000 passengers passed through the airport last year, a 9% increase over 2021 and an 80% increase over 2020. But

Airport Executive Director David Haring said that while he's pleased with the progress, "we want to be beyond that."

That's it for Monday, Jan. 30.

