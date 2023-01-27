Daily Minute | The latest Lincoln-area news for Jan. 27

The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Lincoln chooses Nelnet, Speedway Motors partnership to develop South Haymarket office, residential space

City officials announced Thursday that a $47.5 million commercial, residential and retail building will anchor the South Haymarket and an urban park planned on the south end of Canopy Street.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said East Downtown Development Corp. — EaDo for short — will serve as the developer for the site, which is a 1.54-acre area bordered by N and Seventh streets and known as Block 5.

Nelnet and Speedway Properties formed the EaDo LLC when they partnered to develop the Telegraph District.

The building envisioned by EaDo will include five stories of retail and office space and six stories of apartments that will face the park.

'Constitutional carry' gun bill faces opposition from Lincoln, Omaha police again this year

The Nebraska Legislature heard testimony on three gun-related bills on Thursday, which marked the 16th day of its 2023 session.

The three bills include Senator Tom Brewer’s push to allow permit-less concealed carry statewide, Senator George Dungan’s bill that would authorize off-duty cops to carry guns on school grounds, and a bill from Senator John Fredrickson, which would require gun dealers to handout info on suicide prevention upon sales.

Quite a few residents gathered at the Capitol for testimony. Get the highlights.

Demolition begins on part of downtown Lincoln building that's being redeveloped

Crews have started demolishing the southern portion of the Gold's Building at 10th and O streets in downtown Lincoln.

The four-story building, which used to be home to several state offices, is being torn down to facilitate the redevelopment of the six-story northern portion of the building into a Hampton Inn hotel.

The $22 million project will turn the building into a 104-room hotel with retail space on the first floor and 10,000 square feet of office space on the sixth floor.

