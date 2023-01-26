Daily Minute | The latest Lincoln-area news for Jan. 26

The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Pillen outlines budget priorities for Nebraska in State of the State address

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen outlined his budget priorities in a 34-minute State of the State address to the Legislature on Wednesday.

While locking down growth of spending by state government, the governor proposed a state budget that would sharply increase state support for K-12 schools, provide additional local property tax relief, reduce state income taxes and appropriate $95.9 million to complete funding of a new state prison.

"We all agree -- we are taxed way too much,” the governor said

City faces new lawsuit filed by fired Lincoln police sergeant

Another former Lincoln Police officer has filed a lawsuit against the city, alleging years of on-the-job sexual discrimination and retaliation against those who report it.

In a 96-page complaint filed this week, Angela Sands’ attorney said the former sergeant and her fellow female officers at LPD were subjected to a work environment “permeated with misogyny” that made working there “intolerable.”

Sands is among six current or former Lincoln Police officers to file legal complaints against the city making similar allegations in the last three years.

Police Chief Teresa Ewins — who has previously said that Sands’ December 2021 firing from LPD was justified — did not respond to a request for comment on this week’s lawsuits. The City Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the latest allegations against LPD.

Weekend camp leads LSE standout Jesske to Nebraska: 'I'm living my dreams'

A local high school baseball player had a dream come true on Wednesday.

Lincoln Southeast’s Will Jesske announced his commitment to Nebraska, which fulfilled a lifelong goal of playing for the hometown Huskers.

Jesske spoke to Journal Star reporter Luke Mullin about how a weekend camp helped seal the deal.

And, the Nebraska men’s basketball team was in action against Northwestern at home last night. The Huskers are down two starters – find out how they did.

