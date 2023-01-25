Daily Minute | The latest Lincoln-area news for Jan. 25

The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Legislature hears motorcycle helmets bill

On day 14 of the Nebraska Legislature’s 108th session, senators heard a familiar argument: motorcycle helmets.

Motorcycle riders and health care officials were among those testifying during a hearing at the state Capitol on a bill that would allow certified motorcyclists over the age of 21 to ride without wearing a helmet.

The bill from Senator Ben Hansen also details the eye protection required for all riders and passengers.

Record property valuations?

Property Tax Valuations are on track to set another record this year.

While residents can still file protests, they should be paying attention to local government – like the city, county and school districts that use those valuations to set tax rates to generate property tax revenue.

State legislators have passed a couple of laws in recent years to try to bring attention to the fact that holding the tax rate steady does not mean your taxes won’t increase. Our reporter Margaret Reist explains what would be helpful if you choose to protest valuations.

Matt Rhule’s rebuild

And, Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule isn’t expecting the rebuild at the Huskers to be a “slow burn.”

Speaking on the “Bussin with the Boys” podcast, Rhule expressed optimism in a turnaround with the Huskers happening sooner than later.

He explained why and touched on several other topics throughout the lengthy appearance. Luke Mullin has the highlights from the episode.

