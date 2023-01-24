Daily Minute | The latest Lincoln-area news for Jan. 24

The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Welcome to the Daily Minute, the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Here are this morning's top stories:

Ricketts takes Senate seat

Former Gov. Pete Ricketts was sworn into office as Nebraska's newest U.S. senator yesterday, filling the seat vacated by Ben Sasse’s resignation.

Ricketts immediately pointed to tax reduction, expansion of trade opportunities for agricultural producers and a determination to "stand up to the Chinese Communist Party" as among his priorities.

Ricketts was formally sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris in a brief ceremony on Capitol Hill.

Ricketts' arrival in Washington places a former governor in a Nebraska Senate seat for the first time since Mike Johanns completed a single term in 2015.

Lincoln’s first suspected killing of 2023

An 18-year-old Lincoln man is dead and his 29-year-old neighbor is in jail after an argument over their pet dogs devolved into a fatal shooting Saturday morning, authorities said at a news conference yesterday.

Police identified Julian Martinez as the gunshot victim. They say he was shot near 19th Street and Euclid Avenue.

Police arrested Armon Rejai on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He’s expected to make his initial court appearance this afternoon.

Down two starters

The Nebraska men’s basketball team is now down two starters. Husker coach Fred Hoiberg announced Emmanuel Bandoumel’s knee injury will end his season. The news comes on the heels of Juwan Gary being ruled out for the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury.

In other Husker news, the Nebraska football team received three commitments yesterday — two from high school seniors Ishmael Smith Flores and Jeremiah Charles, who both played for new Husker tight ends coach Bob Wager. The other pledge came from Jacob Hood, an offensive tackle who is the third former Georgia player to transfer to Nebraska this offseason.

That’s it for Tuesday, Jan. 24. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com and we’ll see you back here tomorrow.

Top Journal Star photos for January 2023