Daily Minute | The latest Lincoln-area news for Jan. 20

Sisters hold firm that first Reuben was made by their father -- at Lincoln's Cornhusker Hotel

So much has been written on when and where the Reuben sandwich came to be. New York has laid claim to the Reuben, while Omaha claims to have pinpointed the sandwich’s origin to the Blackstone Hotel, along with the tale that a poker game led to a call to the kitchen for the chef to rustle up some provisions.

It was then and there that the chef, or so we're told, created the first Reuben. Not true, says Sandy Cox and her sister, Sally Guenzel.

The first Rueben, they insist, was created more than a decade before America entered into World War II at Lincoln’s Cornhusker Hotel by their father, Reinhold Revensdorf.

“He never wanted any notoriety for it, but that's the story," Guenzel said.

Rising star to play Lincoln arena's 10th anniversary concert

One of the breakout stars of the last year, Bryan will be making his Lincoln debut at the concert which is set for the 10th anniversary of the arena’s ribbon-cutting.

Tickets for Bryan’s “Burn, Burn, Burn” tour will start at $39.95. Fans can register for the chance to purchase tickets via Fair AXS by 9 p.m. on Jan. 29.

