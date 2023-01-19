Daily Minute | The latest Lincoln-area news for Jan. 19

The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Welcome to the Daily Minute, the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Here are this morning's top stories:

Foot of snow buries parts of Nebraska as Lincoln area dodges another big one

The first flakes of snow in Lincoln held off until the afternoon on Wednesday as other parts of the state were already feeling the effects of a strong winter storm.

Other areas of Nebraska reported a foot of snow by Wednesday afternoon, with the National Weather Service in North Platte reporting snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour.

What’s it like to get 12 inches of snowfall in a matter of hours? We gathered reports from the hardest-hit areas.

Money to design East Beltway near Lincoln among final bills introduced in 2023 session

A little more than a month after the South Beltway opened, state senators have sponsored legislation to begin paving the way for the East Beltway.

Sen. Beau Ballard and six other Lincoln-area lawmakers co-sponsored a bill appropriating 25 million dollars in general fund tax dollars to begin planning for the next section of roadway.

If appropriated, the funds would be used to conduct an environmental impact study, design the expressway system, and to begin purchasing right-of-way in order to build it.

The 13-mile project would run along a north-south corridor between Highway 2 east of Lincoln and Interstate 80 near Waverly and has long been identified as a priority by city and county officials.

There were 190 bills and resolutions introduced on Wednesday, the final day lawmakers could sponsor legislation for the 2023 session. Get the rundown.

Husker men’s and women’s basketball teams in action

And the Nebraska men’s and women’s basketball teams were both in action Wednesday night. The Husker men hosted Ohio State at Pinnacle Bank Arena, and the women sought a second straight win as they took on Purdue on the road.



