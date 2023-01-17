Daily Minute | The latest Lincoln-area news for Jan. 17

The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Fewer COVID cases, but Nebraska hospitals are still 'bursting at the seams'

While patient surges linked to the pandemic have caused issues with hospital capacity, wider industry and structural issues have exacerbated a more chronic problem.

Among them are an ongoing labor shortage, more demand for health care services by an aging population and an inability to discharge patients who need after-hospital care.

Bryan Health set an all-time high for inpatients at its two Lincoln hospitals on Nov. 16, with 588, and has continued to see patient counts in the 570s and 580s on most days.

With the state sitting on an estimated $1.9 billion budget surplus for the next two years, officials say it's "now or never" to spend the money necessary to solve Nebraska's hospital capacity crisis.

Lincoln Exposed to return to 'normal' with 93 bands in February

Disrupted twice by the pandemic, Lincoln Exposed is getting back to normal this year, bringing 93 bands to five downtown venues in February.⁠

Lincoln Exposed is the brainchild of Zoo Bar owner Pete Watters, who came up with the festival to help venues in the slowest time of the year.⁠

The lineup, released Jan. 13, includes several highlights for longtime followers of the Lincoln music scene like the JV Allstars, Dirty Diamonds and The Mezcal Brothers.⁠

Nebraska's legal desert projected to grow by 2027

Here's a little-known fact: A dozen counties in Nebraska currently have no practicing attorneys.

And by 2027, four more counties are projected to join them.

In fact, by then half of the state's counties are expected to have three or fewer unless something changes.

Of the 5,547 attorneys with active law licenses living in Nebraska, the vast majority (83%) live in large urban areas, with 11% living in small urban communities.

But, there are several programs actively working to retain and recruit lawyers to the state's rural communities.

