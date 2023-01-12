Daily Minute | The latest Lincoln-area news for Jan. 12

The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

State senators announce new attempt to increase abortion restrictions in Nebraska

The latest attempt to increase Nebraska's abortion restrictions is on its way to the Legislature.

State Sen. Joni Albrecht announced Wednesday her intent to introduce two bills in the coming days, the first called the "Nebraska Heartbeat Act," and the other to aid pregnancy help organizations. Neither bill has been officially introduced.

The first bill aims to ban abortions after six weeks when the "fetal heartbeat" is typically detected. This would be significantly stricter than Nebraska's current l aw banning abortions at 20 weeks.

Opponents of the bill have already criticized it for being a thinly veiled attempt to ban all abortions.

In other Legislature news, Gov. Jim Pillen will appoint a successor to former Sen. Ben Sasse today with all signs pointing to the expected choice of former Gov. Pete Ricketts. Watch the appointment live.

Nebraska state parks spotlighted in second season of Discovery Channel series

In 2021, Nebraska natives Patrice and Kevin McCabe created and produced the first season of “RV There Yet?” — a Discovery Channel series dedicated to exploring America.

Originally from Nebraska, Patrice McCabe loves her home state and all it has to offer.

Her knowledge of the state and its hidden gems led the couple to create a Nebraska-centered episode for the first season. They liked their visit so much that they came back for another episode that will be part of the show's second season.

The second Nebraska-focused episode will air Jan. 21.

Nebraska announces Matt Rhule's final assistant hires

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule finalized his assistant coaching staff Wednesday, announcing the hires of three position coaches.

Bob Wager will coach tight ends, Garret McGuire will lead the receivers and Rob Dvoracek will take linebackers.

Rhule said in a press release “I am proud to add three more outstanding football coaches to our Nebraska staff.”

