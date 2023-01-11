Daily Minute | The latest Lincoln-area news for Jan. 11

Her appointment to the Education Committee and to the Government and Military Affairs Committee puts Conrad at the center of major battles in the 2023 legislative session.
Conrad said the "increase in partisanship” will not deter her from her goals of "championing working families and advocating for civil rights and civil liberties" as well as doing what she can to protect the nonpartisan nature of the Legislature.
Despite Conrad’s disappointment with the Legislature's swing, the Democratic member of the Legislature said she’s “very impressed with Gov. Jim Pillen's outreach" to senators.
LPS still on track to stay within $290M bond budget, but challenges persist
Nearly three years after voters approved Lincoln Public Schools’ $290 million dollar bond issue, almost 90% of projects have been bid out to contractors.
City Council Chairwoman Tammy Ward accused four other council members of excluding her and Richard Megginins from negotiations on any compromise amendments.
“To me there was no process. This was the mayor’s office meeting with four of you," Ward told her fellow council members.
The regulations address what everyone agrees is an increased flood risk, which has been a priority for Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. Get the full rundown on what the new regulations will mean for the city.
That’s it for Wednesday, Jan. 11. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com and we’ll see you back here tomorrow.