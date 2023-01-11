Daily Minute | The latest Lincoln-area news for Jan. 11

The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

After organizational battle, Lincoln Sen. Conrad turns to legislative priorities

Lincoln Sen. Danielle Conrad says she has returned to a more partisan Legislature than the one she left eight years ago.

Her appointment to the Education Committee and to the Government and Military Affairs Committee puts Conrad at the center of major battles in the 2023 legislative session.

Conrad said the "increase in partisanship” will not deter her from her goals of "championing working families and advocating for civil rights and civil liberties" as well as doing what she can to protect the nonpartisan nature of the Legislature.

Despite Conrad’s disappointment with the Legislature's swing, the Democratic member of the Legislature said she’s “very impressed with Gov. Jim Pillen's outreach" to senators.

LPS still on track to stay within $290M bond budget, but challenges persist

Nearly three years after voters approved Lincoln Public Schools’ $290 million dollar bond issue, almost 90% of projects have been bid out to contractors.

Officials say the district is on track to stay at or below that price tag, but given current market conditions, it’s unclear if the district will have to readjust projects yet to be bid to meet that figure.

At its meeting Tuesday night, for example, the Board of Education approved two bids that came in over original estimates for projects at Mickle Middle School and Lincoln Southeast.

Lincoln City Council passes controversial floodplain regs despite accusations of failed process

The Lincoln City Council passed a series of controversial updates to the city’s floodplain regulations at Monday’s meeting, but frustration about the process bubbled up repeatedly.

City Council Chairwoman Tammy Ward accused four other council members of excluding her and Richard Megginins from negotiations on any compromise amendments.

“To me there was no process. This was the mayor’s office meeting with four of you," Ward told her fellow council members.

The regulations address what everyone agrees is an increased flood risk, which has been a priority for Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. Get the full rundown on what the new regulations will mean for the city.

