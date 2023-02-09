The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are today's top stories:

Federal judge freezes most of AltEn's assets at the request of seed companies

A U.S. District Court judge on Wednesday froze most assets of AltEn and several related companies at the request of seed companies remediating "severe environmental harm" at the former biofuel plant.

The injunction prevents AltEn or its parent or sibling companies from transferring, selling, "or otherwise concealing any and all cash funds, assets, or any real or personal property" that could be used to reimburse the six seed companies.

AltEn, which is also facing a lawsuit from the state of Nebraska, has violated numerous state environmental regulations between when it went into business in 2015 and when it was forced to shut down nearly two years ago.

Senator argues for year-round daylight saving time in Nebraska

Sen. Tom Briese told the Nebraska Legislature on Wednesday that adopting year-round daylight saving time could increase economic opportunity in the state.

Briese is the sponsor of a bill that would implement year-round daylight saving time in the state but only if at least three neighboring states adopt similar legislation. Nineteen states have adopted similar legislation, Briese said, including neighboring Wyoming and Colorado.

The Nebraska Broadcasters Association expressed opposition to the bill, telling the committee it would be "disruptive to our industry and result in chaotic program scheduling" for TV and radio stations who serve people in Nebraska and across state lines.

Three Nebraska football players receive NFL combine invites

And, three former Nebraska football players received invitations to the NFL Combine, which will take place next month in Indianapolis.

Trey Palmer, Ochaun Mathis and Travis Vokolek will take part in a series of drills and interview with all 32 NFL teams. Notably, Garrett Nelson did not get an invite despite posting 5 and a half sacks last season.

Nebraska and Wisconsin are tied for the fewest Combine representatives in the Big Ten West. Read more on the combine.

That’s it for Thursday, Feb. 9. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com and we’ll see you back here tomorrow.

Top Journal Star photos for February 2023