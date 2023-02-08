The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Apartments planned for northeast Lincoln site where business burned down

Twenty years after a massive fire destroyed Green's Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical, there finally are plans to redevelop the site where the business once stood.

Speedway Properties is proposing a three-story building on the southwest corner of 48th Street and Madison Avenue that would have 54 apartments and 4,800 square feet of ground-floor commercial space.

Application documents show that the building would have 51 one-bedroom apartments and three three-bedroom units. It also would have amenities including a community gathering space with a kitchen, a fitness center and a game room. The project also would include about 70 parking stalls.

Federal stimulus money could help build South Haymarket Park

Lincoln Parks and Recreation officials hope $6 million in federal stimulus money will help build a six-acre park in the West Haymarket.

The park, planned on about 6 acres near 7th and N streets, is a key part of the redevelopment of the West Haymarket and will be anchored by a $47.5 million office, apartment and retail building being developed by the East Downtown Development Corp.

The land is located in a floodplain and park amenities will be designed to accommodate the temporary storage of stormwater, so the surrounding area can be developed.

The parks and recreation manager of facilities and operations told the council those amenities could include an interactive water feature, a permanent skate park, a destination playground, as well as a connection to the Jamaica Trail.

The latest on Ainsworth's Carter Nelson

National Signing Day was last week, but recruiting doesn’t stop. Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule and his staff have turned their focus to the Class of 2024, and one of their starting points is a tight end out west.

Carter Nelson from Ainsworth spoke to Journal Star reporter Luke Mullin about his recruitment, which has turned into a race of heavyweight programs around the country. Nelson is considered one of the top tight end prospects in the country now.

Rhule recently made the trip out to the small Nebraska town to visit Nelson, which the high school junior said he appreciated.

But, there’s no rush for the talented athlete to make a decision. For now, Nelson said he’s aiming to focus on his basketball season before reconnecting with coaches later. For as long as he remains uncommitted, Nelson will be a major target for all schools seeking a game-changer at tight end.

