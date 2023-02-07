The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Protesters disrupt developers

Opponents of the Wilderness Crossing development were back at the site across the street from Wilderness Park and a Native sweat lodge Monday morning in an attempt to disrupt the removal of trees by developers.

Members of the Niskithe Prayer Camp arrived before sunrise and erected a tipi on city land across the street from the planned development.

The protesters' arrival on the land is the latest turn in the hotly debated development on about 75 acres south of Pioneers Boulevard between First Street and U.S. 77, where the developer plans to build 162 single-family homes, 134 town homes and 205 apartments.

Pillen announces mentoring program

Gov. Jim Pillen on Monday turned the spotlight on mentoring programs for young Nebraskans by announcing that state employees will be allowed to modify their work schedules to participate in volunteer youth mentorship activities. The governor targeted $5 million in the budget to promote recruitment of mentors.

It’s part of Pillen's ongoing message that "we should never, ever give up on a kid," a theme that also was a factor in his proposal to spread and boost state aid to schools.

Pillen was joined by his former Nebraska football coach, Tom Osborne, who along with his wife, Nancy, launched the TeamMates Mentoring Program in Lincoln in 1991.

NU women hope to finish strong

The Nebraska women’s basketball team comfortably made the NCAA Tournament last season. This time, the Huskers are on the bubble.

Nebraska has seven games left in the regular season, and Journal Star reporter Brent Wagner lays out a path to a potential tournament berth, which began Monday night with a road game at Northwestern.

