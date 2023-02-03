The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Dismissal of lawsuits puts controversial Wilderness Crossing development back in city's hands

The fate of the hotly-disputed Wilderness Crossing development in southwest Lincoln is now back with the city's zoning appeals board after Lancaster County District Court judges dismissed separate lawsuits over the planned housing development across the street from Wilderness Park.

The Wilderness Crossing development would allow for 162 single-family homes, 134 town homes and 205 apartments, to be built on about 75 acres south of Pioneers Boulevard. Opponents to the proposed development are concerned about traffic, light pollution and the potential for flooding, as well as how it might affect the city’s oldest and most-used Native sweat lodge located nearby.

The city had asked the court to decide if its zoning appeals board had the authority to review the city council's actions that allowed the development to move forward. The court said the appeals board should decide the issue. Another judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by opponents, who'd appealed the council's actions.

Lincoln expands its ability to create biosolids to sell to farmers as fertilizer

The city announced a $14 million conversion of its Northeast water treatment facility so it can make dry biosolids to deliver to area farmers.

The process is said to be more efficient than the liquid biosolids it has been delivering for 30 years. It will increase Lincoln's dry biosolids production by about 20%.

Lincoln Wastewater System has had nearly 90 agriculture partners and has applied biosolids created at its two treatment plants to more than 37,000 acres of agricultural land since 1992. The new system at the Northeast plant will save $200,000 a year.

With 2023 class, Matt Rhule offers a glimpse into his long-term strategy at Nebraska

And, with his 2023 recruiting class, Nebraska’s head football coach Matt Rhule gave us a glimpse into his long-term strategy for the Huskers.

Journal Star reporter Luke Mullin’s story explains how Rhule and Husker staffers use track and field metrics to identify prospects, among other ways they find the right fits for the program.

Read that story – and also check in on the Nebraska women’s basketball team, which hosted Michigan State on Thursday night in Lincoln.

