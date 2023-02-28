Prescott student won’t face charges

The Prescott Elementary School student who brought a loaded handgun to school Friday and used it to threaten a classmate will not face legal consequences, but his parents might, according to the Lancaster County Attorney.

The fifth grader, who flashed a handgun in a backpack while threatening another fifth grader, is too young to be adjudicated even as a juvenile in Nebraska, County Attorney Pat Condon said Monday.

The Lincoln Police Department had referred the student, a 10-year-old boy, to the prosecutor's office on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony, unlawful possession of a firearm at a school and possession of a handgun by a minor.

But the student is simply too young to prosecute, even in juvenile court, Condon said.

Doane competes with top schools on theater stage

Compared to schools like the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Iowa State University, Doane University's 1,000-student population feels like David facing Goliath on the competition stage.

But Doane’s theater program has been able to compete at the highest level in recent years, winning 12 national awards from the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival at the end of 2022. Doane also earned six additional awards at a regional competition in January.

Jamie Bullins, guest director of “The Cherry Orchard” — Doane’s spring production — said Doane is able to go toe to toe with larger schools because, “The students’ passion is extraordinary.”

Tominaga to be honored on senior night despite junior status

And many might wonder Tuesday night when the Nebraska men’s basketball team takes on Michigan State why junior guard Keisei Tominaga is walking on Senior Night.

First, he’s a senior academically and has already played four seasons of college basketball. He gets a fifth due to the NCAA's COVID-related eligibility rules, but he'll likely graduate soon.

Second, Tominaga’s parents are in town for the first time, attending both the Minnesota win Saturday and Tuesday night’s game against the Spartans. Check out JournalStar.com/Huskers for all the latest from the game.

That’s it for Tuesday, February 28th. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at Journal Star dot com. We’ll see you back here tomorrow.