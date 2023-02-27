The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here's what you need to know this Monday:

Directions 2023

Lincoln is moving full speed ahead, making 2023 another big year. Each year, the Journal Star looks into what's driving progress in the Capital City.

One of those drivers is the Lincoln Dillard's, which is moving towards one-stop shopping after acquiring the vacated Younkers space next door that it bought for $1.3 million in 2020.

Younkers closed its department store in 2018. The space at the northwest corner of Gateway sat mostly empty until Dillard’s began a $9.9 million remodeling project. The remodeling is expected to be completed by the end of March.

Proposed downtown skyscraper

One of the biggest complaints about a proposed 22-story building on the northwest corner of Ninth and P streets is that it's a bad location for a tall building.

Former City Council member Jon Camp, who owns several nearby buildings, said it will stand out "like a sore thumb."

However you feel about the building's architecture, being able to build it right on the doorstep of the Haymarket does seem a bit odd.

But, the developers have the right to build a tall building on that specific lot because of a weird quirk in the city's zoning code.

Derrick Walker’s journey

And, Derrick Walker is the last man standing for Nebraska basketball.

Not only is he the only player remaining at NU from Fred Hoiberg's first season in 2019, he's also the only player left from the COVID-19 season in 2020.

Since Walker arrived at Nebraska, he's been through multiple adverse situations. With his third senior day on the horizon, Walker reflects on his journey and the man he's become.

That’s it for Monday, Feb. 27. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com. We’ll see you back here tomorrow.

