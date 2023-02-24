The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here's what you need to know this Friday:

Lincoln's new job center

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh on Thursday touted the Biden administration’s accomplishments and the part Lincoln’s new American Job Center will play in connecting people to the jobs it is creating.

“President Biden’s economic plan is leading the creation of jobs all across our country,” said Walsh, who came to Lincoln for the grand opening of the city’s new job center at 1330 N Street.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird invited Walsh to the grand opening. Gaylor Baird said they dreamed of inviting the secretary of labor several years ago when they first began talking about a new job center.

The U.S. Labor Department supports nearly 2,400 American Job Centers across the country and Lincoln’s center serves about 400 residents a month at no cost to them or employers. The center offers coaching and training programs offered by several state and national government and non-profit programs.

Heroic act

The police chief on Thursday heralded the quick actions of a Lincoln Police sergeant who jumped into a pond amid freezing temperatures Wednesday afternoon to help a Lincoln woman from her fast-submerging car.

Sgt. Tu Tran was the first responder to arrive at the pond — a water hazard on the golf course at Wilderness Ridge where a 27-year-old motorist had slid off the road and into the waterway.

It was 23 degrees at the time. With the wind chill, it felt like 4. Tran, a 14-year veteran of the police department took off his service belt and waded into the water, kicking off what would be his second water rescue in six months.

“His quick actions saved a life," the police chief said.

Meet Tory Pittman

And, just this week, Nebraska football extended a scholarship offer to Tory Pittman III, a 14-year-old at Omaha's Buffet Middle School.

It’s extremely likely Pittman won’t be the last Nebraskan eighth-grader to earn an offer from the state’s flagship football program.

However, he’ll always be the first. Read about how Pitman received the offer before even graduating middle school.

That's it for Friday, Feb. 24.

