Good morning, Lincoln. Here's what you need to know this Thursday:
Lincoln chamber unveils strategic plan
The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce unveiled its new strategic plan for the city on Wednesday, officially naming it Vitality Lincoln.
The plan has six key strategies that officials see as key to Lincoln continuing to grow, including attracting and retaining diverse talent and providing distinctive destination assets.
The strategies are the result of a monthslong process that began with more than 250 interviews with key stakeholders, a community assessment that garnered 3,300 online responses and a needs assessment performed by a 42-person steering committee.
Those goals will take not just effort but also money, and chamber President and CEO Jason Ball said the chamber knows it will need to count on a number of other organizations and individuals to help provide that money.
Bob & Willie's Wonderbowl, which opened last week in the former Dino's restaurant space, offers miniature bowling as well as a bar and restaurant. Owners hope to maintain the legacy of Dino's, which had served as a community gathering space for more than a decade before closing in late 2021.
The Wonderbowl location is the second in a growing franchise run by Phillip Schaffart, an Omaha-based business owner. The idea came to him while he was on tour with a band in Rochester, New York, and the name came from his late grandparents, both of whom had a passion for bowling.
Raiola's 'no-brainer'
The lone holdover from last season’s Nebraska football coaching staff on Wednesday called
the decision to stay in Lincoln a “no-brainer.”
Offensive line coach Donovan Raiola covered a lot of ground during a news conference at Memorial Stadium, including why he thinks a new offseason training program could make a noticeable difference on Husker linemen.
Raiola wouldn’t commit to any player taking on a certain role, instead touting the group’s versatility and depth.
Top Journal Star photos for February 2023
A mostly empty Lincoln Airport terminal is pictured on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Deb Polacek of Friend (center) gets ready to play the accordion to welcome Miloslav Stašek, the U.S. ambassador to the Czech Republic, as he tours the state during a stop on Wednesday at Nebraska East Union.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Liam Rosengren endures blustery conditions while working out with a portable punching bag outside at Holmes Lake Park on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. A windy day at Holmes Lake did not deter Liam from taking his workout outside on Thursday afternoon. with a cold southerly wind making it feel like it was just over 11°F. "I'm just sort of doing it for the sake of being outside," Rosengren said. "I mean I bought this bag and it's portable, so I can take it anywhere I want.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Former Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne speaks during a press conference at the Capitol on Monday about Gov. Jim Pillen's mentoring program for young Nebraskans.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Northeast's Doneelah Washington (back) tries to stop Lincoln Southwest's Eleanor Griffin in the second half Friday at Lincoln Northeast.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Dean Thompsen reacts after correctly spelling the word, 'affluent' correctly after believing he spelled it wrong during the second round of the annual Lincoln Public Schools Oral Spelling Bee on Saturday at Culler Middle School. "I cant believe I just got that right," Thompsen said as he went back to his seat.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bennington assistant coach Jarod Owens (left) and head coach Craig Pokorny celebrate after Kianna Wingender won the 120-pound consolidation semifinal match at the A-3 district meet Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Leaves frame the Sower atop the 400 ft tall Nebraska state capitol on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. The statue of the Sower, modeled after the traditional method of hand sowing grain for planting, is a symbol of the importance of Agriculture to Nebraskans. A reprieve from cooler temperatures will arrive for Lincolnites over this weekend. With highs in the upper 40s and mostly sunny weather will greet the day on Saturday and Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Axelina Johansson uncorks the second-longest throw in NCAA history —
63 feet, 4 inches — at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Jaxson Bowman, 1, holds the finger of his dad, Josh Bowman, during a deployment ceremony for the 1-134th Cavalry at the Lancaster Event Center on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Bowman, along with other soldiers at the ceremony, did not deploy but attended out of support for his fellow soldiers.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Supporters of the Niskithe Prayer Camp block a bulldozer preparing to tear down trees at Wilderness Park on Monday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler (left) collides with Lincoln Southeast's Wade Voss in the first half Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Wayne's Jersi Jensen (center) gets a high-five as she walks up to get her first-place medal at the Class B state bowling singles championship on Wednesday at Sun Valley Lanes.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norfolk's Carter Jackson flips upside down in the middle of a dive Thursday in the Heartland Athletic Diving Championships at Lincoln Southeast.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
McCool Junction's Garrett Hansen celebrates during the Class B state bowling singles championship on Wednesday at Sun Valley Lanes.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Julia Kennedy (right) shares a piece of cake with her granddaughter Samara Quwa while manning a FAQ booth about the 16th president Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Wisconsin's Max Klesmit and Nebraska's Blaise Keita battle on the floor for possession on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Dayne Morton (left) wrestles Rutgers' Tony White in the 149-pound match Sunday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Members of the First Nebraska Volunteer Infantry -- Ron Rockenbach (from left), Gage Stermensky, Paul Hadley, David Smith and Keith Rockefeller -- guard the Abraham Lincoln statue on the west side of the Nebraska Capitol on the 214th anniversary of his birthday on Sunday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Westin Sherlock (top) wrestles Bellevue East's LaBrian Sherlock during the 152-pound final at the A-2 District meet on Saturday at Lincoln East.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East's Carter Toomey and Lincoln North Star's William Schafer vie for a rebound under the net in the third quarter on Tuesday at Lincoln East High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Aven Larson, 7, throws snow into the air and tries to catch it with her tongue at Pioneers Park during a winter storm in Lincoln on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Shawn Fauver shovels snow outside El Chaparro on F Street on Thursday in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
UNL student Paxtyn Dummer (from left) and Maggie Mienhueser complete work on a white board while Miles Kastl and Katelyn Petry do the same on the other side, during a tutoring session at the UNL Reading Center on East Campus. The reading center pairs teachers in training with students from the community who are reading below grade level.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Shoun Hill walks through Tower Square on Thursday in downtown Lincoln, where nearly 9 inches of snow fell overnight.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Norfolk's Jackson Bos (front) wrestles Bellevue West's Ryland Schweiss during a Class A 220-pound consolation match Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Bangot Dak dunks the ball against Lincoln North Star in the final minute Friday at North Star High School.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Blood covers the face of Chadron's Kenli Boeselager as she wrestles on the mat against Conestoga's Maggie Fiene during a 145 lb semifinal match on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Sam Hoiberg (1) scores off a steal against Maryland on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
