Lincoln chamber unveils strategic plan

The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce unveiled its new strategic plan for the city on Wednesday, officially naming it Vitality Lincoln.

The plan has six key strategies that officials see as key to Lincoln continuing to grow, including attracting and retaining diverse talent and providing distinctive destination assets.

The strategies are the result of a monthslong process that began with more than 250 interviews with key stakeholders, a community assessment that garnered 3,300 online responses and a needs assessment performed by a 42-person steering committee.

Those goals will take not just effort but also money, and chamber President and CEO Jason Ball said the chamber knows it will need to count on a number of other organizations and individuals to help provide that money.

Miniature bowling rolls into Lincoln

A new bowling attraction is rolling into Lincoln, promising double the fun at half the size.

Bob & Willie's Wonderbowl, which opened last week in the former Dino's restaurant space, offers miniature bowling as well as a bar and restaurant. Owners hope to maintain the legacy of Dino's, which had served as a community gathering space for more than a decade before closing in late 2021.

The Wonderbowl location is the second in a growing franchise run by Phillip Schaffart, an Omaha-based business owner. The idea came to him while he was on tour with a band in Rochester, New York, and the name came from his late grandparents, both of whom had a passion for bowling.

Raiola's 'no-brainer'

The lone holdover from last season’s Nebraska football coaching staff on Wednesday called the decision to stay in Lincoln a “no-brainer.”

Offensive line coach Donovan Raiola covered a lot of ground during a news conference at Memorial Stadium, including why he thinks a new offseason training program could make a noticeable difference on Husker linemen.

Raiola wouldn’t commit to any player taking on a certain role, instead touting the group’s versatility and depth.

