The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here's what you need to know this Wednesday:

Pillen's school funding plan

If Gov. Jim Pillen's school funding plan comes to fruition, Lincoln Public Schools would be able to cuts its property tax demand by more than 6%.

LPS would see $22.6 million in additional special education funding under LB583, and if the Lincoln Board of Education used every cent to cut property taxes, it could potentially drop its total levy of $1.207 by about 7 cents. For the owner of an average $228,660 home, that would mean $180 in savings on their property tax bill.

LPS officials, however, maintain it's too preliminary to say what kind of impact it would have on the budget with the Legislature still considering Pillen’s plan.

Food Bank of Lincoln launches pilot program

After two years of planning, the Hometown Fresh Mobile Food Pantry left the Food Bank of Lincoln on Tuesday for its maiden voyage to Plymouth, marking the launch of its program to help serve rural areas in southeast Nebraska.

"Every town in our 16 county service area, regardless of the population, deserves to have access to healthy food,” said Michaella Kumke, president and CEO of the Food Bank of Lincoln.

Hometown Fresh will serve eight communities during the pilot stage of the program — Belvidere, Rising City, Auburn, Davenport, Pawnee City, Plymouth, Syracuse and Utica.

For now, the trailer will make monthly journeys, one to each community, with hopes for more trips to more towns in the future.

Q&A with John Cook

What does Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook think of forming “super teams” through the transfer portal? How does Cook, who has expressed concern about N-I-L in the past, feel about it now? And how did the Huskers land on Central City for their annual spring match?

That's it for Wednesday, Feb. 22.

